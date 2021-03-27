Strong, quick-moving thunderstorm triggers multiple Tornado Warnings in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — A strong and quick-moving storm triggered multiple Tornado Warnings in eight counties across central North Carolina on Saturday evening.

From around 4:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tornado warnings were in effect for many central North Carolina counties including: Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Nash, Lee, Harnett and Moore counties.

If you live in central North Carolina weren’t under a Tornado Warning, you were at least under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m.

The main threat for these regions are damaging winds and large hail.

