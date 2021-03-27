WWAY 5th Quarter: March 26, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week five of the high school football season is in the books across North Carolina. Friday nights action brought us big time plays and performances from up and down the Cape Fear. Check out the highlights on this weeks 5th Quarter with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth.

Below, are final night final scores.

SCORES

West Brunswick 45 , Topsail 21

Laney 0 , South Brunswick 3

Hoggard 42 , North Brunswick 14

Red Springs 27 , East Bladen 14

West Columbus 18 , South Columbus 49

Goldsboro 7 , Wallace-Rose Hill 54