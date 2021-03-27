WWAY 5th Quarter: March 26, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Week five of the high school football season is in the books across North Carolina. Friday nights action brought us big time plays and performances from up and down the Cape Fear. Check out the highlights on this weeks 5th Quarter with WWAY Sports Director Tanner Barth.
Below, are final night final scores.
SCORES
West Brunswick 45 , Topsail 21
Laney 0 , South Brunswick 3
Hoggard 42 , North Brunswick 14
Red Springs 27 , East Bladen 14
West Columbus 18 , South Columbus 49
Goldsboro 7 , Wallace-Rose Hill 54