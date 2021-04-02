18-year-old uses body to shield 10-year-old from hail of bullets

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WTVD) — An 18-year-old from North Carolina died when he used his own body to shield a 10-year-old from gunfire.

AL-Tarrek Bell and his family are from Skinnersville — a small town on the shores of the Albemarle Sound in Washington County.

Bell was less than a month away from his 19th birthday. He was close to graduating high school. He had dreams of becoming a model.

Now he will not achieve any of those milestones.

But because of his selflessness, another young man has the opportunity to chase his own dreams.

