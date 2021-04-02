COVID-19 outbreak leads to postponement of 3-game Nationals series vs. Mets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals say their season-opening three-game series against the New York Mets has been postponed after the 2019 World Series champions had a coronavirus outbreak.

Four players on the Nationals have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Five other players and one staff member are under quarantine after contact tracing determined they might have been exposed, too.

The Mets-Nationals series was supposed to include games Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at Nationals Park.

Washington GM Mike Rizzo says his team is planning to begin its season at home Monday against the NL East rival Atlanta Braves.