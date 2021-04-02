Family devastated after accidental shooting takes the life of 8-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An 8-year-old boy was killed in an apparent accidental shooting in Greenville, according to the Greenville Police Department.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, GPD responded to the 1100 block of Van Dyke Street for the report of a shooting.

Officers said based on the information gathered at the scene it was revealed that the 8-year-old boy was alone in a family member’s parked car when he gained access to an unsecured firearm.

The gun discharged and he suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The child was rushed to Vidant Medical Center where he died from his injuries at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Family members of the 8-year-old boy said this was a tragic accident, but there is something to be learned from the incident.

