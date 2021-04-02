Important measures to take to ensure your outdoor plant safety during tonight’s cold snap

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Local plant experts say one of the biggest mistakes people make is putting their plants outside too soon in the season, and then failing to protect them properly during cold weather.

Walt Webb with Lewis Farms says there are several easy steps you should take to keep your plants safe tonight.

“If they’re outside, cover them up,” Webb said. “If you have the opportunity to bring them inside, any plants on your front porch, any of that, pop them in the garage. Just anything to give additional heat to them. To give them some extra warmth to survive the night.”

Webb says keeping your plants warm tonight will lead to beautiful blooms in the coming weeks.