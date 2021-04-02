Man arrested for driving car into Walmart

CONCORD, N.C. — Police said a former Walmart employee is in custody after he drove a car into the store in Concord early Friday.

The Concord Police Department tweeted around 6:30 a.m. that it was investigating the incident at the Walmart on Thunder Road, off Derita Road near Concord Mills and Interstate 85.

According to police, around 6 a.m., 32-year-old Lacy Cordell Gentry, drove a car through the front entrance of the store.

“What possesses somebody to do that?” Concord resident Lauren Vanarsdale said.

When officers got to the Walmart, they went inside and confronted the driver, taking him into custody without incident.

