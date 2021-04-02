Roupp tosses a gem as UNCW Baseball takes game one from Elon

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– Landen Roupp limited Elon to a pair of unearned runs and two hits over seven innings as UNCW topped the visiting Phoenix, 6-4, on Friday in Colonial Athletic Association baseball action at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks upped their record to 14-8 overall and 3-4 in the league. Elon, who was playing their conference opener, dropped to 6-12.

- Advertisement -

Roupp (3-2), held the Phoenix hitless for 4.2 innings before an infield single ended his modest bid. He walked three and struck out four while dropping his earn run average to 2.95. He’s allowed five runs, three earned, over his last 27.2 innings.

Adam Smith earned a two-inning save, his second of the season.

Elon freshman Joe Savino (0-1) took the loss despite and impressive effort. The righthander fanned a season-high 13 in six innings of work. He surrendered four runs on six hits and walked a batter.

Noah Bridges had two hits, scored a run and knocked one in for the Seahawks.

The series continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. start.