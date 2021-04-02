Two charged with murder after 6-month-old girl disappeared

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Greensboro police department says two people initially charged with concealing the death of a 6-month-old have now been charged with murder, although the child’s remains haven’t been located.

Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn says officers arrested and charged Denishia Lerhae Murray and Jalen Maurice Wall each with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police last week began an investigation into the disappearance of a 6-month-old girl.

Murray, identified by police as the girl’s mother, and Wall, were arrested last week and each charged with concealing or failing to report the death of a child.