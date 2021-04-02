UNCW identifies two clusters of COVID-19 cases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — UNCW has identified two clusters of COVID-19 cases in Keystone House and Seahawk Crossing 4.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

- Advertisement -

UNCW says the individuals involved in these clusters are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed. The individuals will not be publicly identified in order to protect their private health information.

UNCW has informed the New Hanover County Health Department and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

UNCW said they are notifying the campus of these clusters per guidance under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms (i.e., fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, a cough, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should notify the UNCW Student Health Center by email or by phone at 910.962.3280 or coronavirus@uncw.edu.