$10K bond set for woman charged after 4-year-old drowns at Myrtle Beach hotel pool

A woman charged for the unlawful neglect of a child after a 4-year-old drowned at Myrtle Beach hotel pool appeared before a judge Saturday morning for her bond hearing.

A judge set a surety bond at $10,000 for 30-year-old Destiny Morgan.

Her initial court appearance will be on Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. in Conway.

The Department of Social Services is involved in the case, according to the victim’s advocate.

The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. responded to a drowning Thursday night at 8:45 p.m. at the Crown Reef Resort, according to Master Cpl. Vest.

