Churches rent stadiums for socially-distant Easter services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Folks have been filing into the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral on Good Friday. With more people being vaccinated and COVID-19 cases slipping, the church is offering Christians the opportunity to observe the holiday in-person.

Every other pew was closed off and parishioners being asked social distancing while taking in the service.

The cathedral only held a fraction of what it normally would on a Good Friday. Usually, more than 2,000 people would attend, but with COVID-19, roughly 600 attendees are allowed inside.

Monsignor David Brockman is thrilled to welcome back parishioners.

“To be able to pray these mysteries with them, it’s really the centerpiece with our Catholic faith,” said Brockman. “It’s beautiful to be able to do that and here in this sacred space.”

