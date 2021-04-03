Crews and planes battling woods fire near Winnabow

Winnabow Volunteer Fire Dept. fights growing woods fire 1 of 4

WINNABOW, N.C. (WWAY) — Fire crews have been battling a woods fire for hours in Brunswick County.

The Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department was called to a woods fire near Green Hill Rd. and Lewis Swamp Rd. around 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3.

Hundreds of acres are at risk from the fire.

Smoke is currently blotting the clear blue evening sky in northern Brunswick County.

Multiple other fire units, including Southport Fire, are assisting with the operation.

Planes have been called in to fight the fire.

The North Carolina Forest Service is also said to be getting involved to help put out the fire.