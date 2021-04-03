In show of Pharaonic heritage, Egypt parades royal mummies

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is launching a gala parade celebrating the transport of 22 of its prized royal mummies from central Cairo to their new resting place in a massive new museum.

The ceremony, designed to showcase the country’s rich heritage, will snake along the Nile corniche on Saturday from the Egyptian Museum overlooking Tahrir Square, to the newly opened National Museum of Egyptian Civilization at the edge of the city.

The mummies are being transported in climate-controlled cases loaded onto trucks decorated with wings and pharaonic design for the hour-long journey from their previous home in the older, Egyptian Museum.