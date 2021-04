BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBS) — The Buffalo Zoo released new video of its lion cubs last week.

The cubs are around two weeks old in the video and both weigh around seven pounds.

The zoo says the cubs continue to grow daily.

While they don’t have names yet, the zoo does know the genders, but hasn’t released that information yet.

The cubs mostly spend time with their mother Lusaka, feeding and sleeping.