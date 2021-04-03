Man arrested after triple shooting at Salisbury restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WSOC) — A man has been arrested after a triple shooting Friday night at a Mexican restaurant in Salisbury, police said.

Police were called to the shooting scene around 10:15 p.m. and found three people who had been shot.

According to police, two of the people were taken to to the hospital and are in critical condition. The third person was treated at the scene and released by EMS.

The identities of the shooting victims have not been released, but according to a source, one of the victims is a minor.

