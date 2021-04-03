Mt. Calvary Center holds food drive for the community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Mt. Calvary Center helped to sponsor a food giveaway this morning in Wilmington.

Items distributed to those in need included ham and other nutritional meal ingredients.

The event was held in the parking lot of Freedom Way Ministries, and gave away food all morning to a steady flow of cars.

Volunteer Eliza Mendez says there is always a need in the community for food, especially during a pandemic.

“Mount Calvary is here to help any and everybody in need,” New Hanover County representative Eliza Mendez said. “Just give us a call and we will come out and look for you and find you and give you the help that you need. Any type of resources that we can have and we can give you, we will come to help you out with.”

In addition to feeding the community, organizers also say they are trying to help as many people as possible get their COVID shots. They plan to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event next weekend.