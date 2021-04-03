Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

By
WWAY News
-
0
Charlotte, NC skyline (Photo: Riction / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A robber trashed a convenience store at the Charlotte Transit Center and allegedly yelled racial slurs at the store’s Asian American owners during broad daylight.

Police arrested a man, but it isn’t bringing peace to the victims.

- Advertisement -

Mark Sung says his parents, Joyce and Mun Sung, have owned Plaza Sundries convenience store in the Charlotte Transit Center since it opened in 1995.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man came into the convenience store with a metal bar and began damaging store merchandise and equipment.

Sung, says he and another man yelled racial slurs at Sung’s family.

“He’s a regular,” Sung said. “But that day he just walks in the store with a metal pole. No one sees it at first until he starts hitting things with it. … His friend came towards the end, stuck his head through the door and said ‘That’s what you get. That’s what you get you Chinese motherf******.’”

Read more here.