Police: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A robber trashed a convenience store at the Charlotte Transit Center and allegedly yelled racial slurs at the store’s Asian American owners during broad daylight.
Police arrested a man, but it isn’t bringing peace to the victims.
Mark Sung says his parents, Joyce and Mun Sung, have owned Plaza Sundries convenience store in the Charlotte Transit Center since it opened in 1995.
On Tuesday afternoon, a man came into the convenience store with a metal bar and began damaging store merchandise and equipment.
Sung, says he and another man yelled racial slurs at Sung’s family.
“He’s a regular,” Sung said. “But that day he just walks in the store with a metal pole. No one sees it at first until he starts hitting things with it. … His friend came towards the end, stuck his head through the door and said ‘That’s what you get. That’s what you get you Chinese motherf******.’”