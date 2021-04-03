SC health agency wants people to bring in dead birds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s health agency wants residents to bring them the bodies of certain species of dead birds so they can be tested for West Nile Virus.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says testing the birds gives scientists an idea if West Nile Virus is becoming more prevalent and if there are any hot spots in the state.

The virus is spread from birds to humans through mosquitos.

Only about one in five people infected with the virus has symptoms, which include fever, headache, joint pain and muscle pain.

Officials say dead crows, blue jays, house finches and house sparrows should be kept cool, put into a bag using gloves and taken to a local DHEC office as soon as possible.