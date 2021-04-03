Vaccine passport efforts draw opposition from GOP lawmakers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vaccine passports being developed to verify COVID-19 immunization status have become the latest flash point in America’s perpetual political wars.

Supporters say the passports would allow inoculated people to more freely travel, shop and dine.

Republicans portray them as a heavy-handed intrusion into personal freedom and private health choices.

Vaccine passports currently exist in only one state — a limited government partnership in New York with a private company.

That hasn’t stopped GOP lawmakers in a handful of states from rushing out legislative proposals to ban their use as a tool to restrict what people may do.