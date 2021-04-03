Volunteers help to clean up parts of Wilmington ahead of Azalea Festival events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 200 volunteers turned out Saturday morning to help clean places around Wilmington where the Azalea Queen will visit during her reign.

This year marks the 74th annual Azalea Festival, and turnout was high for the event.

Volunteers organized at Legion Stadium to pick up supplies and T-shirts before heading to different locations around the city.

Organizers say despite the challenges COVID-19 continues to present, they are optimistic this year’s festivities will still be a great time.

“We’re super excited for everything we have planned,” executive director Alison Baringer said. “We think it will be a really fun week. Then hopefully in July and August we’ll be able to have our large events like the concerts, street fair and parade as normal.”

Baringer says anticipation for the 2021 Azalea Festival continues to remain high.