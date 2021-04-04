Hundreds attend Wrightsville Beach Community Sunrise Service

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, hundreds gathered on Wrightsville Beach for the community sunrise service for Easter after a hiatus last year, due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wrightsville Beach Community Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday is traditionally known to bring in a large crowd for the annual worship event on the beach. Its cancellation last year, hoping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Many people were excited for the service’s return, this year.

“Folks come in from the other side of the state, and not to be able to do that with COVID last year, such a release this year, and folks just love coming together to worship. Especially with a beautiful sunrise in the background, oh my goodness,” said John McIntyre, Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church Pastor.

Two women said they expected a lot of people to come to this year’s service.

“I think everyone was comfortable coming out here today, especially being outside as well, but its just good to be united again,” said Mary Jefferies, attendee.

“I thought a lot of people would show up. I think they’re ready to be out and just have a great time out here and enjoy it,” said Kathy Elliot, attendee.

John McIntyre, one of the pastors who helped lead the service, says he believes the event gave attendees a sense of normalcy.

“The attendance today tells me that folks are really feeling a lot more confident and excited just to move forward with life, and so we’re seeing some great progress across the country and with a regard to COVID, and I think this is a great example of that,” said McIntyre.

Five churches in Wrightsville Beach came together to hold this year’s community sunrise service.