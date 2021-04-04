Officer from Sampson County town dies in crash in police cruiser

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A police officer from a Sampson County town died in a single-car crash Saturday night, officials said.

Newton Grove police chief Greg Warren said the police officer died “in an accident,” according to a post on the town’s Facebook page.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the officer who died was Brent Nelson Hall, 26, of Clinton.

The wreck happened just before 6:40 p.m. as Hall was heading north through Clinton to begin his shift working for Newton Grove police.

“Please pray for our Newton Grove Police Department, the Town of Newton Grove, and their families,” Warren wrote in the post.

