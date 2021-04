PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — A car wreck led to some power outages for people in Pender County.

The Four County Electric Membership Corporation posted just after 3:30 p.m. on their Facebook page that the auto accident led to an outage affecting around 380 members in the Currie and Canetuck areas.

By 4:15 p.m., the company said that power has been restored.