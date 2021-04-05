Azaleas on Tour Porch Parade taking place across Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many homes around Wilmington have gotten in the Azalea Festival spirit, decorating their exteriors in Azalea-themed designs.

One house on the corner of South 2nd street and Castle Street is covered in hand-made paper flowers.

The couple who live there say it has taken weeks of preparation to put up all the decorations.

“We just thought it was a great idea,” homeowner Susan Wimmer said. “Right from the very start, we jumped on it. We started making flowers, started planning what we were going to do. Today we’re finishing it up. It’ll be lit up all this week.”

Wimmer says the best time to drive by their house to view the Azalea themed display is after dark, when their lights will be most visible.