Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces another franchise location in Texas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee Shop is heading to the Lone Star State, again.

Owners Ben and Amy Wright along with their children Bitty and Beau announced that the business is expanding to Houston, Texas, making it their 9th franchise location.



The coffee shop employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington, which opened in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, GA, Annapolis, MD. Additionally, there are two employee-only stores located inside PPD and nCino in Wilmington.

Franchises already have been announced for Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Washington D.C., Athens, GA, Waco, TX, Boston, MA, Bethlehem, PA, and Auburn, AL.