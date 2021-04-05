Columbus County intersection project requires temporary closure

DELCO, NC (WWAY) — Parts of the intersection of N.C. 87 and U.S. 74 near the Columbus-Brunswick county line will close temporarily beginning Tuesday for reconstruction.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is constructing a reduced conflict intersection and installing a traffic signal at the Y-shaped highway junction. A reduced conflict intersection improves safety and traffic flow. This intersection experiences heavy beach traffic in the summer.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, the contractor needs to temporarily close the following directions for the next four weeks to do more paving, storm drainage improvements and pour concrete curbs and gutters to help complete the project.

No left turn from U.S. 74 onto N.C. 87. Instead, drivers will turn left onto N.C. 11, then right onto N.C. 87 South.

N.C. 87 South will be closed at U.S. 74, so drivers headed south will be detoured onto Old N.C. 87 to access U.S. 74.

The overall project, including the operation of the new traffic signal, is scheduled to be completed this summer.

Drivers should use caution near the construction and plan ahead over the next several weeks when using the detours.