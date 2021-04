WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The death of a New Hanover County School’s assistant principal has been ruled a suicide.

David Bostian was found dead Friday at a home on Tipton Court.

- Advertisement -

Hours earlier, Bostian was charged with sex offenses against a former student and released on bond.

The alleged crime happened in 1992 when Bostian taught at New Hanover County High School.

Bostian was the assistant principal at Noble Middle School. He had resigned Friday morning.