New Hanover County Commissioners denounce recent violence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — County commissioners are denouncing recent violence after a shooting over the weekend left three people dead and four others injured.

The board addressed the events during its regular meeting Monday.

“With the tragedy that happened over the weekend, we want children to have hope, we want them to have a way out of poverty and we as commissioners are committed to try and help wherever we can,” said commission chair Julia Olson-Boseman.

Commissioner Jonathan Barfield says one of his daughters knew the 16-year-old victim who passed away.

“To see a 16-year-old young lady who has worked so hard to graduate early through different obstacles lose her life and two others and then four others shot, it definitely saddens me,” Barfield said. “We’ve got to find solutions. Number one getting the guns off the street, number two letting young boys and girls know, young men and women know that violence is not the answer.”

Police are not releasing the identity of that victim because she was a juvenile.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact Wilmington Police or use the Wilmington, NC PD App to remain anonymous.