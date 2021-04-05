New Hanover County Senior Resource Center to reopen April 12

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center will reopen on Monday, April 12, after more than a year of being closed due to COVID-19.

The center will follow all current CDC, state, and local guidelines in reopening.

“As COVID-19 numbers continue to go down and vaccinations increase, the Senior Resource Center is ready to open its doors again to our participants for in-person activities and programs, with precautions and capacity limits in place,” said Senior Resource Director Amber Smith. “We have missed seeing residents in our halls and we know that social isolation has been detrimental to so many – so this is an important step toward our commitment to help older adults stay safe, healthy and secure.”

Approximately 74% of residents who are 65-74 years old and 78% of residents who are 75 and older have been at least partially vaccinated.

Beginning April 12, the Senior Resource Center will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the following safety procedures:

The building’s capacity will be limited to 50 percen t, based on current state guide lines.

All recreation classes and activities will require pre-registration . D ue to capacity restrictions , w alk-ins for activities will only be accommodated if there is an available spot in a class . Starting today , participants can reserve a spot for activities by calling 910-798- 6450 . A new online reservation Client Portal will be available and participants will need to call 910-798-6450 to activate their Client Portal. Detailed information and a video tutorial for how to make online appointments will be available at SRC.nhcgov.com on April 7.

Programs and activities will be scaled back and limited to shorter durations, to minimi ze touching of the same objects, ensure social distancing can be followed , allow for as many people as possible to participate throughout the day , and provide time for cleaning of high touch areas in between classes and activities.

On-site nutrition will be offered by appointment only by calling 910-798-6420 . On-site dining will be at a reduced capacity, with two dining times and no more than 45 people in the congregate dining area s at a time.

Drive-thru meal service will continue at the Senior Resource Center and at the satellite site s located at Castle Hayne Baptist Church and Veterans Park until capacity numbers inside are able to increase. All drive thru location hours will change to noon-1 p.m.

Safety Measures will also be in place, including:

Face masks required at all times, including during exercise classes or while using the fitness center .

Social distancing measures will be in place.

Sanitation stations located throughout the building so participants can clean their hands and also any surfaces. Facilities Management staff will also be cleaning rooms between all activities.

Participants should self-monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms pri or to coming into the building; and if a person has been a close contact to anyone with COVID-19 and/or is having any signs of symptoms , they should remain home.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged, but will not be required to participate in activities at the center.

Castle Hayne Satellite Site – Reopens April 19

The Senior Resource Center’s satellite site, located at 4544 Parmele Rd in Castle Hayne, will open Monday, April 19, a week after the main center opens. It will follow the same requirements listed above, with appointments, limited capacity, and safety precautions. In person dining and programs will operate Monday-Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. once it reopens. Drive–thru meals will be available Monday-Friday, noon-1 p.m.

Social Work Services

The Senior Resource Center has social workers who can help older adults with any information, resources, and assistance they need. Appointments are not required to meet with a social worker, but residents can call 910-798-6400 to learn more or to speak to someone over the phone.

“We are committed to serve our older adults, and have been throughout COVID-19 with our enhanced virtual programming, drive-thru meals, and so much more,” said Smith. “In-person services will take time to get back to a more normal routine, but we are excited to offer this option for reopening. And we will also continue our focus on virtual outreach efforts and programming, as well as drive-thru meals, for those who aren’t ready to come back in person yet.”

A reopening fact sheet with more in-depth information can be found here.