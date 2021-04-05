North Carolina police recover body of teen who drowned in lake

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says deputies have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a lake.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Wake County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday to a possible drowning at Falls Lake Reservoir in north Raleigh.

- Advertisement -

Deputies found the 19-year-old’s body four hours later. His name was not released because family members hadn’t been notified.

Witnesses told deputies they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake when the teenager called for help and then suddenly went under water.

A news release says a friend tried to rescue him.