Police: Teacher offered $200 for sex with 2-year-old

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (AP) — A Florida school district has fired a fourth-grade teacher charged with offering $200 to have sex with a 2-year-old girl.

Palm Beach County schools fired 27-year-old Xavier Alexander on Monday.

The county sheriff’s office says Alexander confessed to sending text messages to the girl’s father where he tried to arrange an opportunity to abuse the girl. The father reported the texts to detectives. They impersonated the dad as they arranged a meeting where they arrested Alexander last week.

Alexander is jailed on $1 million bail.

The public defender’s office is representing him. It has not responded to emails seeking comment.