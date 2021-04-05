Southport mayor announces what festivals will and will not take place this summer

SOUTHPORT, NC, (WWAY) — The City of Southport says the North Carolina 4th of July Festival will not be back to normal this year and several community facilities will remain close until Labor Day.

Mayor Joseph Hatem made the announcement on Monday.

- Advertisement -

In a video released by the city, he states the annual 4th of July Festival will take place like last year, citing that science and data and the governor’s current executive order do not support mass gatherings of thousands of people at this point.

Watch the full video below:

As of June 1, the City of Southport Visitors Center, Garrison Lawn, Indian Trail Tree Meeting Hall and City Hall will open. Some outdoor programs will also be reinstated on a limited scale at that time.

“We ‘Stay the Course’ in terms of safety, but we adapt, we evolve, we find a better way forward,” Hatem said.

The Southport Summer Market, the Summer Concert Series, the Plein Aire Festival, and other city co-sponsored events will resume in June, but will operate with a smaller capacity on the Ft. Johnston Garrison lawn.

Under the governor’s executive order, festivals, parades, and mass gatherings are not allowed, so the mayor says larger events are planned to take place after Labor Day. Remaining city facilities such as the community building, Franklin Square and Waterfront Park also will not open until September.

Southport is on track to host the annual Wooden Boat Show and Winterfest events.

“The success of this initiative is dependent upon all Southport residents, businesses and visitors doing their part to adhere to the necessary health safety guidelines,” Hatem said. “Wear a mask, maintain social distancing and practice good hand hygiene. To protect the health of our community, whether personal, environmental or economic, is the cornerstone of how we move forward.”