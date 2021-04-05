UNC announces next head men’s basketball coach

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) — Just days after Roy Williams sent shockwaves throughout the sports world by announcing his retirement on April Fool’s Day, UNC-Chapel Hill moved forward with his replacement as head men’s basketball coach — and the university didn’t look far.

Hubert Davis, one of Williams’ top assistants and a former Tar Heels player, was announced as head basketball coach by the school on Monday.

“I’m proud, thankful, humbled and appreciative of being your new men’s basketball coach for the University of North Carolina,” Davis said in a recorded video.

Davis will be formally introduced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center.

