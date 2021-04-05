Historic Foundation hosting Promenade Performances this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Historic Foundation is taking people to different sites around town as part of their Promenade Performances this weekend.

Groups of 14 will visit 6 different historic buildings and locations around Wilmington on the 1.5 hour long tour.

- Advertisement -

Each stop will feature a 10 minute performance by local actors and comedians.

Despite the challenges the pandemic has presented the foundation, they say they were determined to find a way to make the event run smoothly.

“We were thinking, what a disappointment it would be to cancel our home tour yet again due to COVID-19,” executive director Travis Gilbert said. “So we were brainstorming how we might celebrate the history of these homes without going in the homes.”

The foundation says tickets are going fast, so get yours soon.