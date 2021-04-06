4 remain hospitalized after Wilmington house party shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — Four people are still hospitalized after a shooting at a party in Wilmington that also left three dead.

On Tuesday, Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams says that the injured are still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center recovering and are expected to live.

In the meantime, the investigation into what police said was a gunfight at a house party in the 700-block of Kidder Street is continuing. The police department said in a statement that the investigation will take time and significant manpower to “bring justice to the victims and their families.”

Police have found several firearms at the scene and detectives are pursuing leads.

Flowers and memorials have been placed at the house.