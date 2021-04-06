Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival to take place in mid-August

PLEASURE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce says the 35th Annual Carolina Beach Music Festival will happen on Saturday, August 14.

The festival is an all-day event that takes place on and around the beach in front of the Carolina Beach Boardwalk, with bands performing on the boardwalk’s oceanfront stage.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Jim Quick and Coastline, The Band of Oz, and Blackwater Rhythm and Blues. Advance tickets go on sale on Monday, May 3 for $35 each at the Chamber offices, at various retailers, and on Eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available on the day of the Festival for $40 each. Festival patrons may bring their own chairs, coolers and food onto the beach to enjoy throughout the day.

“The Carolina Beach Music Festival is the longest-running beach music festival in the United States that is still held on the beach,” Lynn Halterman, Chair Emeritus of the Chamber Board and Chair of this year’s Tourism Committee, said. “It’s a truly unique event that draws beach music enthusiasts from up and down the East Coast who get to enjoy a day of great music, shag dancing and the very best that Pleasure Island has to offer. We had to cancel the Beach Music Festival last year due to Covid so we’re anticipating even greater interest in this year’s event. We’re hoping for attendance of 2,500, if not more.”

On the day of the festival, the gates will open at 10:00 a.m. and the bands will begin to perform at 11:00 a.m. Corporate sponsorships are available ranging from $500 to $7500.

Founded more than 75 years ago, Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce is the oldest business organization on Pleasure Island.

