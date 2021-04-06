Azalea Festival Juried Art Show showcasing dozens of talented local artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Azalea Festival Juried art show was forced to be held virtually last year due to COVID. But the show is back this week in person and better than ever.

The masterpieces are all on display at the Hannah Block Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington.

More than 200 pieces are spread around the building, ranging in size and overall themes.

If you’ve never attended an Azalea Art Festival, organizers say this is a great year to start.

“I think they’ll be very surprised at the quality of the art that is here in Wilmington,” artist Janice Castiglione said. “Very versatile, there’s oil, there’s acrylic, there’s pastel, there’s color pencils, there’s drawing and of course there’s just water color.”

If you’re looking to add a piece of art to your home, Castiglione says every piece on display is also for sale.