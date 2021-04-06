Bill looks to add ACC Tournament to public holidays in NC

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — A bill filed Tuesday by Democratic Senators in the North Carolina General Assembly aims to make the ACC Tournament a public holiday.

Visit to read Senate Bill 567

Sens. Sarah Crawford (D-Franklin), Natalie Murdock (D-Durham), and DeAndrea Salvador (D-Mecklenburg) are the primary sponsors of Senate Bill 567 – short titled “ACC Basketball Tournament Holiday.”

SB567 would add the Fridays in March when the men’s and women’s ACC basketball tournaments are being played to the state’s list of public holidays.

“This is ACC country, ACC territory. (I’m) born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. So, the ACC is literally a holiday for us already. So, we might as well formalize that into an official state holiday,” Murdock said.

The day would add to North Carolina’s current list of 19 public holidays.