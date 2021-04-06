COVID-19 pandemic continuing to have an impact on local RV dealerships

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One group looking forward to life after the pandemic are local RV dealers, who have been having issues filling their lots with campers.

Wilmington RV on Carolina Beach Road only has two campers for sale at the moment.

But they say anyone who still wants an RV can stop by and order one with a four-month delay in receiving it.

The lot is normally filled with dozens of options, but general manager Matt Rancourt says the pandemic has affected the way manufacturers operate.

“What I’m seeing right now is that manufacturers are building stuff that’s already been pre-sold,” Rancourt said. “Therefore we have had a hard time having product to show here on the dealership lot.”

Despite having fewer RV’s to choose from, Rancourt says interest has continued to remain high as people look to travel again.