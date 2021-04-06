Vaccine supply will soon outpace demand in North Carolina, Gov. Cooper says

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. gave an update on the state’s current data, trends, and vaccination progress as Wednesday also marks the opening of vaccine eligibility for Group 5.

This means anyone 16 years and older who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination is eligible to get one.

- Advertisement -

“We remain focused on getting people vaccinated as quickly and as equitably as possible and continuing to slow the spread of the virus,” Gov. Cooper said. “The more people we vaccinate, the more we can safely do.”

To date, the state has administered over 5.2 million doses. 39% of those 18 and up is at least partially vaccinated, and 26% of those 18 and up have been fully vaccinated.

“These tested, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccines will help us get back in control of our lives and back to the people and places we love – like safely hugging a grandmother, traveling to see vaccinated family or friends, or having a potluck dinner with your vaccinated neighbors,” said Secretary Cohen.

State health officials are continuing to monitor the presence of COVID-19 and its more contagious variants in North Carolina.

Dr. Cohen also provided an update on North Carolina’s data and trends.

Trajectory in COVID-Like Illness (CLI) Surveillance Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s syndromic surveillance trend for COVID-like illness is decreasing.

Trajectory of Confirmed Cases Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of cases is level.

Trajectory in Percent of Tests Returning Positive Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is level.

Trajectory in Hospitalizations Over 14 Days

North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is level.

View the slides from today’s briefing.