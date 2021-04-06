Cumberland County bridge will be rebuilt for I-95 widening

EASTOVER, NC (WWAY) — The Baywood Road bridge spanning Interstate 95 in Eastover will be closed starting next week and rebuilt to accommodate the highway widening project below it.

The overpass is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. Monday. The road will reopen by early 2022 with a new bridge with modern design standards that can also fit a total of eight travel lanes of I-95 below it.

The signed detour will send drivers to the nearby Murphy Road overpass (Exit 55) to get around the closure. Drivers should plan ahead and use caution around the work zone

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is widening I-95 between exits 55 and 71. Construction is scheduled for completion in 2024. Construction on widening I-95 between exits 71 and 81 (the I-40 interchange) is expected to begin this summer.

Visit this NCDOT project page for more information about both projects.