Flags ordered to half-staff to honor Brunswick County sheriff’s deputy who died from COVID-19

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — All flags at the Brunswick County Government Center will be lowered in honor of a deputy who recently died from COVID-19.

Flags will be lowered beginning Tuesday through this Friday at 5 p.m.



Deputy Brandon Gore was a member of the Brunswick County Animal Protective Services.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3, suffered a stroke on March 14, and died in early April.

The Brunswick County animal shelter will also be closed on Thursday as staff attends a memorial service for him.