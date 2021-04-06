High-speed internet service now available around Tabor City through USDA ReConnect grant

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — High-speed internet is now available in the first four phases of the “Faster Columbus” project.

The project is funded by a $7.9 million grant awarded in December 2019 through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) ReConnect Broadband Program.

Those in the New Life Community, located east of Tabor City, now have access to high-speed internet with speeds of up to one gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable tv, and home security automation services from the Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation.

Upon completion of the project, ATMC will be able to provide high-speed internet service to more than 4,000 addresses in the rural Columbus County communities of Hallsboro, Lake Waccamaw, Bolton, and areas north of Tabor City and Whiteville. Construction is currently underway in the Hallsboro area with additional areas starting in the coming weeks. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of next year.

“This USDA ReConnect Grant project is allowing us to expand our network to bring Columbus County’s fastest internet service to more people who desperately need it,” said Keith Holden, ATMC’s CEO and General Manager. “Our commitment to serving Columbus County is real and we can’t wait to show more people why our FOCUS fiber optics is Columbus County’s best internet service.”