Hoggard football remains unbeaten with win over South Brunswick in finale

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard Vikings jumped out to the 35-0 lead at the half on Monday night on their way to the 49-3 win over South Brunswick in Mideastern Conference play.
Viking quarterback Gabe Johnson finished with three total touchdowns. He threw two touchdown strikes to Chad Hollar and opened the game with a score on the ground.
Hoggard was dominant from start to finish, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six possession in the ballgame.
The Vikings end their regular season undefeated at (7-0), while South Brunswick drops to now (3-3).
The Cougars will wrap up their 2021 regular season on Friday night taking on cross-county rival West Brunswick in Southport.