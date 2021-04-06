Hoggard football remains unbeaten with win over South Brunswick in finale

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)–The Hoggard Vikings jumped out to the 35-0 lead at the half on Monday night on their way to the 49-3 win over South Brunswick in Mideastern Conference play.

Viking quarterback Gabe Johnson finished with three total touchdowns. He threw two touchdown strikes to Chad Hollar and opened the game with a score on the ground.

- Advertisement -

Hoggard was dominant from start to finish, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six possession in the ballgame.

The Vikings end their regular season undefeated at (7-0), while South Brunswick drops to now (3-3).

The Cougars will wrap up their 2021 regular season on Friday night taking on cross-county rival West Brunswick in Southport.