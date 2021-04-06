New Hanover County beach towns in need of lifeguards for upcoming season

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As summer approaches and the beaches get busier, area beach towns are getting ready by hosting annual lifeguard tryouts.

Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue will hold lifeguard tryouts on April 15 and May 1 at 8:30 a.m.

The tryouts will be held at Crystal Pier near Oceanic.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a driver’s license, must be able to run a mile in less than eight minutes, and swim 500 meters in 10 minutes or less. Most importantly, they must have what it takes to rescue beachgoers on busy summer days.

For the first time in years, Ocean Rescue will operate without Jeremy Owens. He was a beloved community figure and Ocean Rescue Captain died last year.

Sam Proffitt, the current WBOR captain, says that’s why this year is so important.

“I mean, it will obviously be different for us,” Proffitt said. “It’s probably one of the most important summers we are going to have going into this without having Jeremy’s leadership here. But as someone who has worked with him for almost 20 years, I have no doubt that he’s going to be keeping an eye on us. So we’re expecting to have a really good summer this year.”

Carolina Beach is hosting tryouts at noon on May 1 and 2 at Hamlet Ave. beach access.

Kure Beach will have theirs on May 1 and 8 at 8:30 a.m. Meet at the lifeguard shack near the Kure Beach Pier. You’re asked to be there 15-20 minutes early.