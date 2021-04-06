PET PALS: One-year-old yellow lab named Parker

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old yellow lab named Parker.

He is described as shy by magnetic and Parker is looking to park himself in front of a calm and patient owner.

The shelter recommends a home without small children or other dogs.

If you’re interested in meeting him or any other rescued animals, you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive.