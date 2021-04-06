Tony Caudle appointed interim Wilmington City Manager

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — During its April 5 Agenda Briefing, Wilmington City Council voted to appoint Deputy City Manager Tony Caudle as Interim City Manager effective June 1.

Caudle’s appointment will follow the departure of City Manager Sterling Cheatham, who is retiring after 18 years in the post and a 45-year career in public administration.

- Advertisement -

Caudle has served as Wilmington’s Deputy City Manager since 2008. He previously served as Town Manager for the North Carolina communities of Black Mountain, Wrightsville Beach, and Topsail Beach, and as City Manager of Woodruff, South Carolina. Caudle began his career in public administration in Asheville as a city planner and holds a Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“For more than 12 years, Tony has played an instrumental role in guiding our city through natural disasters and meeting the challenges of a growing population. Wilmington has benefited tremendously from his insight and professionalism and I am confident in his ability to lead our city administration,” Mayor Bill Saffo said.