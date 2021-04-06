Vacationers lobby Wrightsville Beach for beach rental equipment services

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Residents and vacationers in Wrightsville Beach have started an email campaign petitioning the town to allow private companies to deliver and set up rented umbrellas, chairs, and other equipment.

John Keane, a Charlotte resident, fell in love with Wrightsville Beach a decade ago and since then has come every year.

“I have all kinds of problems in my past with skin cancer,” Keane said. “I need an umbrella if I’m going to go to the beach and sit.”

With a bad back and skin cancer on his health history, he took advantage of beach rental companies who offer equipment delivery and set up, until those services came to a halt this year.

According to Town Manager Tim Owens, ordinances never allowed for that. The companies were notified after the Board of Aldermen voted against allowing them to expand in 2018.

“Unbeknownst to me, they continued to operate. I’m pretty sure they knew they weren’t supposed to operate,” Owens said. “Basically, I got a call, a couple of calls, last summer. We put them on notice that this is not a legal activity.”

The ordinance was written in 2009 and authorizes only Shell Island, The Blockade Runner, and The Hampton Inn to deliver and set up umbrellas, chairs, and other items.

Some beachgoers think that provision is outdated.

“I feel for elderly people and people that can’t set up for their own. I feel there should be somebody there to help them out because not everybody travels with people.”

“You know, I don’t think it’s just for someone who has a bad back. I think most folks, you see them dragging down one kid or three kids or five kids, and if they don’t have to mess with chairs or an umbrella, I think that’s probably a good thing.”

A new amendment allowing other businesses to deliver and set up is being discussed on April 7. The town has already received around 40 emails from residents and vacations, just like Keane.

“If they need to regulate the beach rentals, the beach rental industry, they need to regulate the providers or license them, that’s fine. Whatever they need to do,” Keane said. “To me, it’s crazy to not allow someone to offer the service when there are people like me that really need it.”

The Board of Alderman is meeting Wednesday, April 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss the amendment. Due to COVID-19, those interested in being a part of the discussion are encouraged to email their comments.