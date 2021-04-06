Western NC fast food worker stops traffic with funny, flamboyant style

At lunchtime, customers fall in line at the Chick-fil-A in South Asheville. Whether they order at the drive-thru or wait for curbside pickup, they want their fast food fast.

With the title of brand ambassador, Aaron Basham expedites service with speed and rare flamboyance as he runs orders out to customers and directs traffic.

“He is crazy, isn’t he? He can really run!” said customer Annette Tolley, as Basham sprinted all over the parking lot to give customers their food. “We sit over here and eat, and we watch him. He’s just a lot of fun.”

But once he sets up his so-called “cone dragon” to guide drivers, the real fun begins.

“Yes, you, you can come right here,” he tells drive-thru customers, pointing and gesturing with a unique flair that commands attention and, often, laughter.

“Well, someone once described this profession like it’s herding cats, and they’re not exactly wrong,” said Basham.

“C’mon down, I don’t bite, I promise!” he said to one customer.

The funny thing is, most can’t hear him with their windows rolled up.

But his theatrical style is loud and clear, conjuring images of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, actor Jim Carrey, or perhaps fictional movie character Napoleon Dynamite.

